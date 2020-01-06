|
|
1926 - 2020 Charlotte Angline Parham passed away Jan. 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ottis Cleveland and Mary Elizabeth Moon Parham and the widow of Japtha Thomas Parham. Survivors include a daughter Delane (Bill) Munda of Commerce and a sister Dora Ola Norman of Doraville, Ga. Four Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Funeral Services will be Tuesday at 1 PM from the Vineyard's Creek Baptist Church with Rev Mike Sarna officiating. Burial in the Church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Ivie Funeral Home Monday evening from 6 to 8 PM.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020