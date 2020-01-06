Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA 30529
(706) 335-3178
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA 30529
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Vineyard's Creek Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Parham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Angline Parham


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Angline Parham Obituary
1926 - 2020 Charlotte Angline Parham passed away Jan. 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ottis Cleveland and Mary Elizabeth Moon Parham and the widow of Japtha Thomas Parham. Survivors include a daughter Delane (Bill) Munda of Commerce and a sister Dora Ola Norman of Doraville, Ga. Four Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Funeral Services will be Tuesday at 1 PM from the Vineyard's Creek Baptist Church with Rev Mike Sarna officiating. Burial in the Church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Ivie Funeral Home Monday evening from 6 to 8 PM.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ivie Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -