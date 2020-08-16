Charlotte Evelyn Reasor Waters, 83, was the beloved wife of John Caldwell Waters UGA Professor Emeritus of Historic Preservation and Landscape Architecture.Charlotte was born April 17, 1937, in Lee County Commonwealth of Virginia. She passed away at home on August 6, 2020. Charlotte is the daughter of Charles Richmond Reasor and of Evelyn Wilson Reasor.Charlotte survived a sister Teddi Reasor Arnold of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Charlotte predeceases two sisters and one brother: her sister Shirley Reasor Marks (Mrs. Henry) of Oconee County; her brother Charles Reasor of the Marietta and his twin sister, Gaye Reasor Arnold of Chesterfield, Virginia. Charlotte grew up in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, on her parents' and grandparents' self-sustaining Appalachian farms. She enjoyed playing with the farm animals and riding her horse, Dan, all around the farm. Since Appalachia has more kinds of wild flowers than does any other region of the country, Charlotte grew up with a love of flowers. Not too far away is the grammar school, Big Stone Gap Elementary School, and the high school, Wise County High School, where Charlotte loved learning. She was so serious about her lessons that she had the honor of being Valedictorian of the Senior Class of 1959. From there she went to Radford College with the intention of becoming a doctor. Therefore, not only was she lovely, she was brilliant. She graduated from Radford in 1963 with an undergraduate degree of Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.She began her first year of teaching 7th and 8th grade in middle school in Fairfax County, Virginia where she taught for 12 years; and she ended her 30th year of teaching at Hillsman Middle School Clarke County Georgia where she taught 7th and 8th grade then her last two years at Cedar Shoals High School where she taught 10th grade. She took her Master's Degree in 1972 from the University of Georgia. While Charlotte was a student at UGA, she met John. Soon John proposed. When speaking about the upcoming wedding, John's Mother told Charlotte she would always have flowers in the house. That has been true. John surrounded Charlotte with flowers. Charlotte and John attended church at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Prince Avenue. Charlotte's love of flowers was evident as she first served on the flower guild at Emmanuel, then served on the flower guild at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Greensboro.She has enjoyed being in Ladies Garden Club, the first garden club in America, where she received national recognition for her work as president in helping restore the interior of the smoke house in the Lumpkin House Founders Memorial Garden museum. Charlotte was an organizing member of several lineage organizations such as the National Society Georgia State Society Daughters of the American Revolution Apalachee Chapter, and of the National Society Georgia State Society Daughters of the American Colonists Baron Governor Robert Daniell Chapter.Most of all, Charlotte will be remembered for her Christian ways which she exhibited every day as being the sweet one, the good one, the kind, courteous, genteel one, the lovely one in every respect. Formerly, a tribute was given to one of the founding first ladies garden club members expressing how highly regarded the founder was by saying, "All she met in her kindly way felt drawn to her, sure of her good will and sympathy." Similar words may be said of Charlotte's nature for her whole life was a lovely flower garden full of friends. She was born among flowers. She lived among flowers. She died among flowers. Although Charlotte was not a certified master gardener, coincidentally, upon hearing of Charlotte's passing, one of John's former students, Stephen White, sent a message of condolence including the phrase, "Heaven just gained a new master gardener."Final arrangements are being handled by Bernstein Funeral Home; and final services will be delayed until a time in the future.