Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Union Christian Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Union Christian Church
Charlotte Lord Dawson


Charlotte Lord Dawson Obituary
Charlotte Lord Dawson, 92, a lifelong resident of Oconee County joined her Heavenly Father on March 11, 2019. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Otha and Julia Lord, her husband of 68 years, Ruhl Dawson, her infant daughter Robin Jan Dawson and her brother Neal Lord. She was a member of Union Christian Church and retired as a sales specialist from Belk.

Survivors include her son, Randy (Jeannie) Dawson of Bogart, a daughter Nan (Ron) Deal of Athens, a granddaughter, Laura Deal (Peter Cook) and sister in law Ann Lord.

Charlotte was blessed to have many loving cousins, nieces and nephews and a supportive church family at Union Christian Church.

The family wishes to thank JoAnn, Brenda and Carbie who took such excellent care of Ruhl and Charlotte for many years.

A celebration of Charlotte's life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2PM at Union Christian Church with Rev. Jane Hull and Rev. Collette Lane officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service at the church.

Donations may be sent to the Union Christian Church Cemetery Fund.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
