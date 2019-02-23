Home

Charlotte Rae Sudderth


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlotte Rae Sudderth Obituary
Miss Charlotte Rae Sudderth, 68, of Augusta, GA passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St Mary's Hospice House in Watkinsville, GA.

Miss Sudderth was born on July 2, 1950 in Buford, GA, daughter of the late O.R. Sudderth and the late Frances Thompson Sudderth. She was a teacher having worked with the Richmond County Board of Education.

Survivors include brothers, Kenneth Sudderth of Royston, GA and Harry Sudderth of Hartwell, GA. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

No arrangements will be announced at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an animal rescue of one's choice or to the .

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
