Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charlotte Rae Wallinga


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlotte Rae Wallinga Obituary
Charlotte Rae Wallinga, 67, of Watkinsville, passed away on April 19, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, William Long; her son, William M. Long; her sister, Merry Lynn (Jim) Roelofs; and nieces and nephew: Ann, Laura, and Mark.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, West, Watkinsville, Georgia. Interment will follow at a later date in Sioux Center, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Twin Lakes, 1100 Spring Street, Suite 260, Atlanta, GA 30309, or at http://camptwinlakes.org/donate.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
