Charlotte Rae Wallinga, 67, of Watkinsville, passed away on April 19, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, William Long; her son, William M. Long; her sister, Merry Lynn (Jim) Roelofs; and nieces and nephew: Ann, Laura, and Mark.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, West, Watkinsville, Georgia. Interment will follow at a later date in Sioux Center, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Twin Lakes, 1100 Spring Street, Suite 260, Atlanta, GA 30309, or at http://camptwinlakes.org/donate.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
