Chenise Campbell Jones


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chenise Campbell Jones Obituary
Ms. Chenise C. Jones, age 54, of Athens GA passed April 17,2019.

Survivors include; son Forenzo Jones; step daughter, Margo Ford; parents, John and Velma Campbell, 4 sisters, Jean (Robert) Hampton, Celisa (Ryan) Stevens, Lanise Wright and Loretta (John) Davenport; 2 brothers, Johnny (Mary) Campbell and Jimmy Campbell; 2 grandchildren, Ava Knoxx and Khyzer Jones, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from the Bethel Baptist Church, Watkinsville GA .

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
