Chris Rogers 1954 - 2019 Christopher Preston Rogers, age 65 of Winterville, Georgia, passed away on July 27, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 29, 1954 to the late Jewell Adams Rogers and the late Talmadge Preston Rogers.
Surviving family members are daughters, Alisha Rogers Burdette of Monroe, Nicole Rogers of Monroe; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Glenn Coleman of Watkinsville; grandson, Milo Burdette; and one niece, Andrea Coleman Egger.
Chris "Bird" loved life and he never met a stranger. He experienced life in his own way and he always saw the best in everyone he knew. He loved music and had the gift of an amazing memory. Chris never forgot a kindness shown to him and sincerely loved and appreciated his family and closest friends who were there to support and encourage him during his courageous battle with cancer. He kept a positive and optimistic attitude throughout. He said many times he has had a great life and that he was so thankful to God for his many blessings. Chris will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held at Meadows Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 30th at 1:00 PM followed by a service in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Greg Butler officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2019