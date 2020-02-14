Home

WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Tuckston United Methodist Church
4175 Lexington Rd.
Athens, GA
Christina A. Scott Esq


1982 - 2020
Christina A. Scott Esq Obituary
1982 - 2020 Attorney Christina A. Scott, Esq. , 38, was a native of Athens. She received her "angel wings" Saturday, February 8, 2020.

She leaves many cherished memories with her parents, James & Loretta D. Scott; material grandmother, Beulah Davenport; siblings, Tiffany Woodley and James V. Scott; aunt, Yvonne Davenport; uncles, Howard (Debra) & Robert (Cathi) Davenport; niece, Sierra Woodley; godson, Kumaris Pope; cousins, friends and colleagues.

Funeral services will be held 11AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Tuckston United Methodist Church, 4175 Lexington Rd., Athens. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Friday, February 14th at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
