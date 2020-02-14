|
|
1982 - 2020 Attorney Christina A. Scott, Esq. , 38, was a native of Athens. She received her "angel wings" Saturday, February 8, 2020.
She leaves many cherished memories with her parents, James & Loretta D. Scott; material grandmother, Beulah Davenport; siblings, Tiffany Woodley and James V. Scott; aunt, Yvonne Davenport; uncles, Howard (Debra) & Robert (Cathi) Davenport; niece, Sierra Woodley; godson, Kumaris Pope; cousins, friends and colleagues.
Funeral services will be held 11AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Tuckston United Methodist Church, 4175 Lexington Rd., Athens. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Friday, February 14th at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 14, 2020