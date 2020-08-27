Christine Bell, age 70, of Athens, GA passed August 23, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, August 28, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Thursday 1 PM-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: devoted companion, David Reddish; two daughters, Vernia Stephens and Tekyla Reddish; one step daughter, Brenetha Reddish; one sister, Annie Mae Baughens; three brothers, Gene Bell, Ralph Bell and Bennie Bell, Jr.; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren.
