|
|
1925 - 2019 Christine Johnson, age 94, of Athens Georgia transitioned on November 9, 2019.
The homegoing service will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00am at Saint James Baptist Church, 3685 Jefferson Rd, Athens, GA. Interment in Athens Memory Garden.
She is survived by her daughter Joan J (Carl) Hopson, son Samuel E. Johnson; siblings; Annie B. Sanford and Ruby J. (Willie) Williams; grandchildren Jelandre' J. Hopson, Cedric A. Hopson; great-grand daughter Jayda J. Hopson.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Kindred Hospice, 855 Gaines School Road, Athens, Georgia 30605. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019