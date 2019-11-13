Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint James Baptist Church
3685 Jefferson Rd,
Athens, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Johnson


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Johnson Obituary
1925 - 2019 Christine Johnson, age 94, of Athens Georgia transitioned on November 9, 2019.

The homegoing service will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00am at Saint James Baptist Church, 3685 Jefferson Rd, Athens, GA. Interment in Athens Memory Garden.

She is survived by her daughter Joan J (Carl) Hopson, son Samuel E. Johnson; siblings; Annie B. Sanford and Ruby J. (Willie) Williams; grandchildren Jelandre' J. Hopson, Cedric A. Hopson; great-grand daughter Jayda J. Hopson.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Kindred Hospice, 855 Gaines School Road, Athens, Georgia 30605. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -