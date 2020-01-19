|
|
1964 - 2019 Christine Victoria, "Vickie", Jones entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Vickie is survived by her beloved mother, Christine Horan and two sons, Adam Jones and Erik Jones (Laura) and grandson, Carter. Vickie will be lovingly remembered by her sisters Karen (Sandy) Bell and Sheila (Michael) Skipper. Along with her nieces Christi (Matt) Strautmann, Katie, Kelly and Courtney Bell and her nephews, Jack and Aidan Skipper. Vickie was predeceased by her husband and best friend, LeRoy Raymond, "Ray", Jones and her father, Robert Horan. She also leaves behind countless friends whose lives she touched forever.
Vickie was devoted to the only two jobs she ever held in over a thirty year career. She began working in the Accounts Payable Department at the Tog Shop in 1983 in Americus, Georgia, while living with her family in Sumter County, until their move to Jefferson, GA in 1996. It was then, Vickie began her employment with Conwed Plastics. She ended her career as a Purchasing Agent in their supply chain in 2018. Our family is forever grateful for the care and opportunities Conwed endowed upon Vickie.
A funeral mass will be held on January 25, 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wildwood, FL. A private interment will be held at a later date in the family plot at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Athens, GA. Those who so desire may make memorial donations to the Athens Humane Society, 1781 Mars Hill Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020