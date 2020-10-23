Christopher Lucas Beach, 42, of Watkinsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Saint Mary's Hospital in Athens, GA.
Born January 24, 1978 in Watkinsville, GA to Raymond L. Beach Jr. and the late Gwen Beach, Lucas was a 1996 graduate of Oconee County High School. He attended the University of Georgia and was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan. He was a golf enthusiast and a member of the Hacker's Delight golf bunch. He was a longtime employee of Sam's Club.
Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Raymond L. Beach Sr. and Sue St Clair and grandparents Dwayne and Wilma Griffeth. His survivors include his brother Robert (Kristi) Beach, beloved nephews Gray and Walt Beach, great-uncles James Edward Beach, Witsell Beach, and Larry Weatherford, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will "kick off" at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 24, at 11 Lakeview Drive in Watkinsville. Please wear your favorite red and black Georgia attire.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Lucas's memory to the Kirby Smart Family Foundation, 196 Alps Road, Suite 2-184, Athens, GA 30606 or at https://www.kirbysmartfoundation.org
.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com