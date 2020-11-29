Christopher Maurice Hitchcock, age 32, of Winterville, GA, passed on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.A viewing for Christopher will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Gardenview funeral chapel. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery Lexington, GA.He leaves a loving and devoted wife of five years, Mrs. Nikkia Hitchcock, two brothers; Johnathan Hitchcock, John (Whitney) Hitchcock one sister Trahlyta Hitchcock, Mother in law Margaret Callender, Father in law James(Tracey) Callender, brother in law James(Rachel) Callender Jr., sister in laws Latina(Drew) Callender, Jessica Callender and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.GARDENVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, LLC, Athens GA is in charge of arrangements.