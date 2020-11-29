1/1
Christopher Maurice Hitchcock
1988 - 2020
Christopher Maurice Hitchcock, age 32, of Winterville, GA, passed on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

A viewing for Christopher will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Gardenview funeral chapel. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery Lexington, GA.

He leaves a loving and devoted wife of five years, Mrs. Nikkia Hitchcock, two brothers; Johnathan Hitchcock, John (Whitney) Hitchcock one sister Trahlyta Hitchcock, Mother in law Margaret Callender, Father in law James(Tracey) Callender, brother in law James(Rachel) Callender Jr., sister in laws Latina(Drew) Callender, Jessica Callender and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.

GARDENVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, LLC, Athens GA is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
DEC
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
November 27, 2020
Will be missed alot
Ken Sudderth
Coworker
November 26, 2020
So unreal. I miss you so much. Will never forget our talks. Rest easy. Love you.
Brent Brown
Friend
November 25, 2020
I still can't believe it. I miss you. Love you.
Jon Thurmond
Friend
