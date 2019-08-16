Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
North Tattnall Middle School
148 Brazel St
Reidsville, GA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
North Tattnall Middle School
148 Brazel St
Reidsville, GA
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Bates-Smith Cemetery
Whitehall rd
Whitehall, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher O'Neal Strickland


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher O'Neal Strickland Obituary
1983 - 2019 Christopher O'Neal Strickland, age 36, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. Mr. Strickland was a native of Athens, GA and had lived in Pembroke with his family for four years, O'Neal was a loving husband and son and he especially loved his son, Eli. He was a home evaluator for Arrow Exterminators and a member of Reidsville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses'. O'Neal enjoyed camping, fishing and the beach. He was also an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and Nintendo. O'Neal was preceded in death by his Pop, James Strickland and two sisters, Lindsey Denise Whitis and Ruth Frances Herrington.

Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Marissa "Missy" Newman Strickland of Pembroke; son, Eli Stage Thomas Strickland of Pembroke; mother, Cathy Brown of Winterville; brother, Dennis Whitis of Hull, GA; sister, Amy Brown of Winterville and grandmother, Evelyn Strickland of Winterville.

The Memorial service will be August 17, 2019 2:00pm at North Tattnall Middle School, 148 Brazel St, Reidsville, GA. The family will visit from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at North Tattnall Middle School. Graveside service August 19, 2019 1:00pm at Bates-Smith Cemetery, Whitehall rd, Whitehall, GA.

To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Christopher O'Neal Strickland.

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is assisting family with local arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now