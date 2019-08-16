|
1983 - 2019 Christopher O'Neal Strickland, age 36, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. Mr. Strickland was a native of Athens, GA and had lived in Pembroke with his family for four years, O'Neal was a loving husband and son and he especially loved his son, Eli. He was a home evaluator for Arrow Exterminators and a member of Reidsville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses'. O'Neal enjoyed camping, fishing and the beach. He was also an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and Nintendo. O'Neal was preceded in death by his Pop, James Strickland and two sisters, Lindsey Denise Whitis and Ruth Frances Herrington.
Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Marissa "Missy" Newman Strickland of Pembroke; son, Eli Stage Thomas Strickland of Pembroke; mother, Cathy Brown of Winterville; brother, Dennis Whitis of Hull, GA; sister, Amy Brown of Winterville and grandmother, Evelyn Strickland of Winterville.
The Memorial service will be August 17, 2019 2:00pm at North Tattnall Middle School, 148 Brazel St, Reidsville, GA. The family will visit from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at North Tattnall Middle School. Graveside service August 19, 2019 1:00pm at Bates-Smith Cemetery, Whitehall rd, Whitehall, GA.
