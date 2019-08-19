Home

More Obituaries for Christopher Kurian
Christopher Tomy Kurian


1996 - 2019
Christopher Tomy Kurian Obituary
1996 - 2019 Christopher Tomy Kurian, 22, passed away, Thursday, August 15, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Christopher was born December 29, 1996 in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. He was the son of Tomy and Sheelamma Kurian.

Christopher was a senior at Georgia State University majoring in Film Direction.

Survivors include his parents, Tomy and Sheelamma Kurian; brother, Charles Kurian; two sisters, Crystal and Christina Kurian; paternal grandmother, Aleyamma Kurian.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park.

Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 3885 Rosebud Rd. Loganville, Georgia 30052.

Online condolences on our website BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
