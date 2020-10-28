Christopher Tremaine Fox, age 40, of Athens, GA passed October 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the graveside of Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing, Wednesday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his wife, Zanita Payne Fox; four children, Christopher Fox, Jr., Cayne, Breyonna and Asja Fox; mother, Loretta Drumwright; siblings, Adonis (Latoya) Fox, Marlon (Lawanda) Taylor and Anita Heard; in laws, Gregory and Yasmine Payne; host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
