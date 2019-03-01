Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Clark Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Dillard-Nash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Mae Dillard-Nash


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cindy Mae Dillard-Nash Obituary
Cindy Mae Dillard-Nash, 50, of Winterville, died February 25, 2019.

A viewing will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Clark Grove Baptist Church at 2:00 PM. Interment in the church cemetery.

Survivors include her daughter, Adrianne Terrell; mother, Sally Dillard; brothers, Randolph, Robert, Jr. and Jamie Dillard; sisters, Krissy "Shay" and Angela Dillard; 4 grandchildren and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now