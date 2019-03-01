|
|
Cindy Mae Dillard-Nash, 50, of Winterville, died February 25, 2019.
A viewing will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Clark Grove Baptist Church at 2:00 PM. Interment in the church cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Adrianne Terrell; mother, Sally Dillard; brothers, Randolph, Robert, Jr. and Jamie Dillard; sisters, Krissy "Shay" and Angela Dillard; 4 grandchildren and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 1, 2019