1956 - 2020 Cindy Williamson Garcia, passed away from an unexpected and sudden brain injury early on March 23, 2020. She will be deeply missed by all of those who knew and loved her. She was born on February 14, 1956 in Athens, Ga. She is now reunited with her love, Joe Garcia, who preceded her in death in 2016.
Cindy was a generous soul with a huge heart. She would give anything she had to help anyone in need without thought. She loved music and had such a beautiful voice. Her songs touched so many throughout her life. Her sweet voice will be missed. Her favorite bible verse was Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me". Anytime life got tough for her, she found a way through.
Cindy enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved the rare times it snowed in Georgia. She enjoyed her family and she loved those in her life deeply and with all of her heart, even the community guinea fowl ?. She was so thankful to all military, currently serving and veterans. She also wished success to those researching a cure for cancer.
She is survived by her son Steven Patton and her daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Bruce Bauer, her sister and husband Angie and Tracy Hollis, her two brothers and their wives Jeff and Lorie Williamson and Mike and Gaynell Williamson, and her grandchildren Zachary and Zoe Patton and her beautiful ragdoll cat, Wicket.
In the wake of the current crisis in the world, a small, family only graveside service will be held. Please join us in heart and prayers from your home.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 26, 2020