WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
East Friendship Baptist Church
Clara B. Hawkins


Clara B. Hawkins Obituary
Clara Bell Hawkins, 90 of Athens, began her eternal journey Friday, April 12, 2019.

She is survived by her siblings, Fannie M. Twilley, Forest "Grady" Hawkins, Lutitia V. Ealey, Annie S. Brooks, Elizabeth "Lil" Thompson and Frank Hawkins; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 1PM, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at East Friendship Baptist Church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
