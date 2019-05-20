Home

Clara Beatrice Crane Obituary
Clara Beatrice Crane, 70, of Athens, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.

A native of Fort McPherson/Atlanta, GA, Miss Crane was a daughter of the late Len Sampson Crane and Maria Laskaris Crane. She grew up in College Park and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1970 and received her Master's in Early Childhood Education from UGA in 1971. Miss Crane was an avid Georgia Bulldog football fan having not missed a home game for 49 straight years.

Survivors include brother, George Newman Crane of Fort Lauderdale, FL; sister, Barbara E. Crane of Atlanta; nephew, Robert Len Crane of Tampa, FL; and niece, Lisa Marie Crane of Davie, FL.

A tailgate in her honor will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Georgia Athletic Association, P.O. Box 1472, Athens, GA 30603.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2019
