Clara Harman Helsel, 96, married 67 years to the late Austin E. "Gene" Helsel, died Saturday, June 8, 2019. A native of Harrisburg, PA, Clara lived many years in Prospect Park, PA prior to moving to the Athens area in 1989. She was the daughter of the late Joseph H. Harman, Sr. and Annie Sanders Harman. Clara was a homemaker and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Watkinsville. Survivors include her four children: Doug and Linda Forry of Hot Springs Village, AR, Joyce Busbee of Joliet, IL, Don Helsel of Winder, GA, Janice and Ed Brock of Loganville, GA; brother: Marlin Harman of Euola, PA; sister: Erma Hackedorn of Harrisburg, PA; ten grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 12:00 at Lord & Stephens West. Burial will follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2019