|
|
1923 - 2019 Clara Hazel Butler, 96, wife of the late Marvin Butler, died Friday, September 6, 2019. Born in Oglethorpe County, she was the daughter of the late Elbridge Christy and Callie Shelnutt Christy and sister to the late Edgar Christy, Lanora Smith, Florine Myers, Willie Mae Wyatt, Mattie Lou Myers and Ollie Christy. She retired from Thomas Textile and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. Survivors include two children: Lamar Butler of Winder and Debra McFalls of Watkinsville; six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11AM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 on Sunday, September 7, 2019. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019