1935 - 2019 Clara Muckle Mitchell, age 84, of Athens, GA passed November 30, 2019.
A Graveside funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Wednesday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: one brother, Fred Muckle, Sr.; one sister, Gladys Davis; niece of the home, Lila Ann Hill; and a host of other nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019