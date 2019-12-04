Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Clara M. Mitchell


1935 - 2019
Clara M. Mitchell Obituary
1935 - 2019 Clara Muckle Mitchell, age 84, of Athens, GA passed November 30, 2019.

A Graveside funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Wednesday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: one brother, Fred Muckle, Sr.; one sister, Gladys Davis; niece of the home, Lila Ann Hill; and a host of other nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
