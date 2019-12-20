|
1929 - 2019 Clara Pearl Beavers Wilbanks passed away Thursday, December 19.
She was the middle child of nine of Louise and Pearl Beavers and the wife of Leatus S. Wilbanks for 60 years. She was known as "Miss Clara" to the many parents and children she served, she was the owner of Jack & Jill Educational Child Care Center for 52 years. She served on the Board of Directors of the Georgia Child Care Association and was a charter member for 20 years and helped write the Georgia Child Care Standards.
She was a member of Beech Haven Baptist Church, was a member of the Town and Country Garden Club since 1970 and many educational associations.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Clarke County and received her education from the Clarke County Schools and the University of Georgia.
Survivors include her four children: Leatus M. Wilbanks (Ann), Connie West (the late Charles), Wanda Nunn (Mike) and James Nelson Wilbanks (Laura); nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21 at 2 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
Miss Clara loved her four children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and everything else that was beautiful and had a purpose. She will be missed.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 20, 2019