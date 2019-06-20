Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Shady Grove Baptist Church
1080 Mars Hill Rd
Watkinsville, GA
Clarace J. Hawkins

Clarace J. Hawkins Obituary
Clarace J. Hawkins, age, 97, of Athens, GA passed June 15, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, June 21, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1080 Mars Hill Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing, Thursday 2-7 PM, and visitation with the family, 6-7PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: 3 children, Barbara (the late Charles) Bourne, Norris Hawkins, Jr. and Brenda (Wayne) Allen; 2 siblings, Doris Jackson and Hazel Owens; 4 grandchildren, Sherell Lynch, Charles Bourne, IV, Natasha Motley and Cassandra Spencer; 4 great grandchildren, Sydney Lynch, Lauryn Motley, Corey Lynch and Bryce Motley.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 20, 2019
