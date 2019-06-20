|
Clarace J. Hawkins, age, 97, of Athens, GA passed June 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, June 21, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1080 Mars Hill Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing, Thursday 2-7 PM, and visitation with the family, 6-7PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: 3 children, Barbara (the late Charles) Bourne, Norris Hawkins, Jr. and Brenda (Wayne) Allen; 2 siblings, Doris Jackson and Hazel Owens; 4 grandchildren, Sherell Lynch, Charles Bourne, IV, Natasha Motley and Cassandra Spencer; 4 great grandchildren, Sydney Lynch, Lauryn Motley, Corey Lynch and Bryce Motley.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 20, 2019