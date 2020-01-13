Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Sykes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence E. Sykes


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence E. Sykes Obituary
1938 - 2020 Mr. Clarence E. Sykes, age 81, of Carlton, Georgia passed on January 11, 2020.

He was the son of the late Wilson Sykes, Sr. and Bessie Sykes. He was also preceded in death by a son Ray Anthony, two sisters Johnnie Lou Echols and Frances.

He is survived by his wife, Flora Sykes; his sons, Michael Sykes and his wife Nora of Clarks Hill, Timothy Sykes of Conyers; his daughters, Debra Sykes, Sonja Freeman and her husband Stanley Freeman all of Carlton; three sisters, Mildred Harper, Marinetta Parks, Shellie Mays; three brothers, Chales Sykes, Felton Sykes and Wilson Sykes, Jr.; a special Aunt Thelma Gaines; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11:00 A. M. from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ronald Gantt Officiating.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -