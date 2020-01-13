|
1938 - 2020 Mr. Clarence E. Sykes, age 81, of Carlton, Georgia passed on January 11, 2020.
He was the son of the late Wilson Sykes, Sr. and Bessie Sykes. He was also preceded in death by a son Ray Anthony, two sisters Johnnie Lou Echols and Frances.
He is survived by his wife, Flora Sykes; his sons, Michael Sykes and his wife Nora of Clarks Hill, Timothy Sykes of Conyers; his daughters, Debra Sykes, Sonja Freeman and her husband Stanley Freeman all of Carlton; three sisters, Mildred Harper, Marinetta Parks, Shellie Mays; three brothers, Chales Sykes, Felton Sykes and Wilson Sykes, Jr.; a special Aunt Thelma Gaines; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11:00 A. M. from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ronald Gantt Officiating.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020