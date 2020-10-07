1/1
Major Clarence Holeman Jr.
1952 - 2020
Major Clarence Holeman, Jr. age 67, of Jefferson, passed on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Graveside service for Major Holeman will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 1:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Memorial Park.

Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Gardenview Funeral Chapel. Family visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Survivors include: his wife, Mrs. Bernice Mapp Holeman; children: Clarence Holeman, III. and Franshundra Mapp; one brother: Joey Holeman; three grandchildren: Jasmine Mapp, Clindric Wright and Braxton Callahan and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC of Athens is in charge of arrangements.





Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Viewing
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
OCT
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
OCT
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 6, 2020
May your memories of joyful times together fill the void as you celebrate a life well lived.
Felicia Marie Williams
Friend
