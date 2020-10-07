Major Clarence Holeman, Jr. age 67, of Jefferson, passed on Saturday, October 3, 2020.Graveside service for Major Holeman will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 1:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Memorial Park.Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Gardenview Funeral Chapel. Family visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.Survivors include: his wife, Mrs. Bernice Mapp Holeman; children: Clarence Holeman, III. and Franshundra Mapp; one brother: Joey Holeman; three grandchildren: Jasmine Mapp, Clindric Wright and Braxton Callahan and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC of Athens is in charge of arrangements.