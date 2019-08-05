Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Athens Memory Gardens
Clarence Joseph Thibodeaux


1942 - 2019
Clarence Joseph Thibodeaux 1942 - 2019 Clarence Joseph Thibodeaux of Athens, GA passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Stacey Thibodeaux; mother and father, Ida May and Theodore Thibodeaux; and sister, Sue Dilworth. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Paul Boatwright; son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Kathy Thibodeaux; brother and sister-in-law, Rudy and Pam Thibodeaux; brother and sister-in-law, Reed and Cindy Thibodeaux; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Whitney and Nicolas L'Hommedieu; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Jack and Emily McGuyer; granddaughter, Destiny Thibodeaux; 8 great grandchildren; Ana and the LeBlanc family; and all of his close friends at Athena Gardens.

A graveside service will be at Athens Memory Gardens on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2pm.

Lord and Stephens - East is in charge of arrangements
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
