1952 - 2019 Jonathan Clark Rogers Fortson, age 66, of Athens, died in his home of a sudden heart attack one year ago, passing away without suffering on February 4, 2019. A native Athenian, Clark was born July 12, 1952, to Edwin B. and Laura R. Fortson who preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Mary Fortson Raymer (Dahlonega), his brother, Edwin Fortson, Jr. (Grand Junction, CO), and his nephew and his niece, Tucker and Lyric Fortson. He is buried beside his parents in Oconee Hill Cemetery.
Clark's early interests included music and the outdoors, which he explored through piano lessons, church choir, Boy Scouts, family camping trips, and his father's passion for taking his kids on impromptu daybreak boat trips down the Oconee River, always returning home in time for school! In high school, he was a frequent soloist with the Athens High Chorale and played leading roles in several musicals. He was an Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow recipient, and he attended the 1967 Boy Scout World Jamboree in Idaho.
Graduating Athens High in 1970, Clark attended Duke University, then transferred to the University of Georgia where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Music. After college, he enjoyed conducting local church choirs, including directing a production of Menotti's celebrated Christmas opera, 'Amahl And The Night Visitors.'
His professional interests turned more practical later. He worked with Primerica Financial Services for a decade before transitioning to real estate, eventually launching his own company, Property Funding Partners, and remaining in various areas of real estate until his death.
His friends remember Clark as kind-hearted, thoughtful, and generous. (Even as a child, he was fond of creating surprise treasure hunts for his family.) He was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church and a staunch member of the Democratic Party. For those of us who knew and loved him, Clark's death seemed premature, and he is deeply missed.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 5, 2020