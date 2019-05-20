Home

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Oconee Memorial Park
Claude Lee Goodrum Jr. Obituary
Claude Lee Goodrum Jr., 72, of Athens, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. A native of Athens, Lee was born to the late Claude Lee Goodrum Sr. and Inez Tillet Gooch. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Gooch Lord. Lee is survived by his wife, Sandra Goodrum, children, Weston (Nina) Goodrum, of Bogart, Whitney (Dan) Roof, of Jackson WY, and Wyatt (Nicole) Goodrum, of Charlotte NC, siblings, Darlene Goodrum (Travis) White, of Ohio, Adelia Goodrum (the late Joe) Murphy, of Tennessee, and John Wesley (Marie) Goodrum, of Athens, grandchildren, Clayton and Nolan Goodrum, along with many extended family.

Lee worked with the United States Postal Service for 42 years and served in the United States Air Force from 1968-1972, serving two tours in Vietnam.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, West. Burial will follow the service at Oconee Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Straight Street Ministry-Street Impact, 2145 Centennial Drive, Gainesville, GA 30504, or online at straightstreetministry.org and designate to Street Impact.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2019
