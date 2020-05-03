|
1944 - 2020 Claude Leonard Davis, 76, Army Veteran, passed away on April 25, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Len was born in Augusta, GA, the son of Mary Crawford Davis and James Isaac Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James Edward Davis.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, "Mot" Margaret Crowley Davis; daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Stan Wilbanks III; beloved granddaughters, Motsey and Madie Wilbanks; sister and brother-in-law, Fran (Davis) and Edmunds Wells; brother and sister-in-law, Donnie and Bobbie Davis; sister-in-law, Boyce Davis, "Skeet" (Helen) and Pat Fischer, Tim and Lucy Crowley, "Tuny" (Elizabeth) and Toby Hill, Mike and Teresa Crowley; and many nieces and nephews, who he was so proud of and loved very much.
Len also appreciated his self-acclaimed brother, Len (the other Len) Sapera and lifelong brother and friend, John D. Elliott.
Len earned a Journalism degree from University of Georgia in 1966 where he was a member of Chi Psi fraternity and Gridiron Secret Society.
He served in the U.S. Army in Heidelberg, Germany, where he attained the rank of Captain. There he met the some of his best friends, the Elgins and the Collins, who all remain friends to this day.
After his military service, Len earned his Juris Doctorate from UGA in 1974. Len served as Assistant Director of the Cooperative Extension Service and then was appointed Director of Equal Opportunity Services for UGA until his retirement. Len worked for UGA for more than 30 years and he loved his Dawgs.
Len's love for the Bulldogs was exemplified when he and his wife Mot co-authored the "Dawgfood" cookbook, which was featured in Southern Living magazine, and together they published a well-received supplemental cookbook "Touchdown Tailgates."
His passion for music and broadcasting was a highlight of his life. He sang with the Borderline Quartet, and could play multiple musical instruments. Len was the successor to the Voice of "Leonard" on "Leonard's Losers" football prognostication radio show for many years.
Len was a very generous and inspirational person, who supported many charities. He was very active in the Athens Rotary Club, and served as Sergeant at Arms. He offered weekly "Words of Wisdom" to the Group. The topics were varied, meaningful and factually true. His last "Words of Wisdom" were: "This is the day the Lord hath made, let us Rejoice and be glad." (Psalms 118:24)
Being a gregarious, social and outgoing man, his last years were filled with friends from Rotary, The Robert G. Stephens Dining and Debate Society (The Friday Lunch Bunch), breakfast meetings at Strickland's, and the Old Men's Club. He also appreciated all of his helpful friends at the Alps Kroger, who always greeted him with kind words and smiles.
Len was a talented, intelligent, fun loving, and thoughtful man. He was a fantastic storyteller, a friend to many, and will be missed by those whose lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , The Athens Rotary Foundation or the .
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 3, 2020