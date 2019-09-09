|
1949 - 2019 Claudia Elaine Craft Gallagher, 70, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Athens, GA, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Thelma Craft. While living in Athens, Claudia worked for the University of Georgia Agricultural Services Department. She is survived by her husband, Rodney A. Gallagher and four daughters: Christelle Christian, Cherylle (William) Bradford, Cheri (Nathan Paldrmann) Christian and Beverly Gallagher; nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. A celebration of Claudia's life will be Monday, September 23rd, 6 -8 pm at Bogart First Baptist Church, 190 Jefferson Ave., Bogart, GA 30622.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019