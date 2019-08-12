|
|
1939 - 2019 Claudine LaGuins, 80 of Athens, died August 04, 2019.
A viewing will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Little Creek Baptist Church. Interment in Huff Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Peggy Goolsby; sons, Charles LaGuins and Ronnie LaGuins; 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019