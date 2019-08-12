Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Creek Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudine LaGuins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudine LaGuins


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudine LaGuins Obituary
1939 - 2019 Claudine LaGuins, 80 of Athens, died August 04, 2019.

A viewing will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Little Creek Baptist Church. Interment in Huff Cemetery.

Survivors include her daughter, Peggy Goolsby; sons, Charles LaGuins and Ronnie LaGuins; 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now