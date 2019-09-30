Home

Clifford Eugene "Gene" Dellinger


1935 - 2019
Clifford Eugene "Gene" Dellinger Obituary
1935 - 2019 Clifford Eugene "Gene" Dellinger, 84, husband of 61 years to Mary Nell Sexton Dellinger, died Sunday, September 29, 2019. A native and longtime resident of Bishop, Gene was the son of the late Ernest C. and Virginia Hancock Dellinger. Gene was a retired butcher and farmer. He served in the US Navy and was a member of Bishop Baptist Church where he had previously served as a Deacon. Gene enjoyed farming, raising cows, gardening and raising beagles for rabbit hunting. In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters and sons in law; Debra (Mike) Hunter of Bishop, Nancy (Mike) Shelton of Dearing; three grandchildren: Christen (Chis) Willcox, Brittany (Tim) Allgood, Bailey (Cody) Rediger; great grandchildren: Savannah Kate Willcox, Hadley Allgood and Finley Allgood. Gene's daughters, grand and great granddaughters were always the light of his life. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11AM at Oconee Chapel, 2370 Hog Mountain Road, Watkinsville, GA with Rev. Terry Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Oconee Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
