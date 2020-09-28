Clifford Paul Chadwick, age 87, of Shady Dale, Georgia passed away Friday, September 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Sorrells Chadwick of Shady Dale; and son, Michael Paul Chadwick of Athens
A graveside service was held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, September 28, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery 516 Railroad Street, Shady Dale, Georgia 31085.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations to Providence Baptist Church P. O. Box 15, Shady Dale, Georgia 31085.
