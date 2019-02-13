|
|
Dr. Clive Donoho, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Greensboro, GA, age 89, passed away on February 8, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 14 at 10:00 a.m. Harrison United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC with a graveside ceremony to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Charlotte Humane Society in Charlotte, NC or Kindred Hospice of Rock Hill, SC.
Online condolences and a full obituary may found at www.heritagecares.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 13, 2019