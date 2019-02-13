Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Harrison United Methodist Church
Charlotte, NC
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Columbia, SC
1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clive Donoho Obituary
Dr. Clive Donoho, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Greensboro, GA, age 89, passed away on February 8, 2019.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 14 at 10:00 a.m. Harrison United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC with a graveside ceremony to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Charlotte Humane Society in Charlotte, NC or Kindred Hospice of Rock Hill, SC.

Online condolences and a full obituary may found at www.heritagecares.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 13, 2019
