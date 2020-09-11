1/1
Clothilda Troup Barnett
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clothilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clothilda Troup Barnett, age 59, of Athens, GA passed September 5, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 241 Piney Grove Rd, Comer, GA 30629, with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: daughters, Jeralyn Troup and Atlantis Troup; son, Augustus (Devin Taylor) Troup; siblings, Winnie (Melvin) Ross, Elwin (Elizabeth) Baker, Edgar (Patricia) Baker, Christine (Maurice) Freeman and Lee (Shelia) Baker; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and father in law, Henry Barnett.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 10, 2020
Dear Clo, Your work on affordable housing issues in Athens for nearly 20 years will be sorely missed. Your commitment to the housing needs of low-and-moderate-income households had a major impact on the thousands of folks you assisted. Guiding residents before, during and after the housing foreclosure crisis showed your unwavering dedication to your profession. Rest in Peace and thanks, your work here is done.
Mary O'Toole
Friend
September 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Clothilda's passing. God bless all of her family and my prayers are that the many wonderful memories you have and the love you have for her will forever dwell in your heart and spirit and in that she will always be with you.
Jean Bell Turner
Family
September 9, 2020
Clo, you were always so kind-hearted, insightful, and a pleasure to be around. You will truly be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Yyokkia & Hattie Lawson & Family
September 6, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Clothilda Troup Barnett. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19
N. S.
Friend
September 6, 2020
My prayers and condolences to the family for strength and comfort
Lisa Yearby
Coworker
September 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved