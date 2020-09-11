Clothilda Troup Barnett, age 59, of Athens, GA passed September 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 241 Piney Grove Rd, Comer, GA 30629, with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: daughters, Jeralyn Troup and Atlantis Troup; son, Augustus (Devin Taylor) Troup; siblings, Winnie (Melvin) Ross, Elwin (Elizabeth) Baker, Edgar (Patricia) Baker, Christine (Maurice) Freeman and Lee (Shelia) Baker; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and father in law, Henry Barnett.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com