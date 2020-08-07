1/1
Dr. Clyde P. Ragland
1922 - 2020
Dr. Clyde P. Ragland, DC, age 98, of Winder, Georgia died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A native of Roopville, Georgia, Dr. Ragland was a son of the late Lynn and Bessie Merrell Ragland. He is preceded by three sister and a daughter Karen Ragland Munday in 2000.

Dr. Ragland enlisted into the United States Army during WWII serving in England, Germany and France. A Chiropractor for over 60 years, Dr. Ragland was the Owner of Ragland Chiropractic Center in Winder, Georgia. Dr. Ragland was loved by so many of his patients who said he was more like a friend and family member than just a Doctor. He was such a caring and loving man. A member of Winder First United Methodist Church, he taught Sunday School and was in charge of the audio for church services for many years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Grace W. Ragland of Winder, GA, sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. David E. and Johanna Ragland of Winder, GA, Dr. Clyde P. "Scott" and Rebecca Ragland, Jr. of St. Louis, MO, sister, Carol Brown of Douglasville, GA, grandchildren, Brittni and Luke Kelley of Knoxville, TN, Cameron Ragland of Gainesville, GA, Wesley Ragland and Owen Ragland both of St. Louis, MO.

The Family will receive visitors on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6:00 P. M. until 8:00 P. M. at the funeral home. Social distancing and the use of face masks are encouraged. A private Graveside Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 with Pastor Dave Hinson officiating. A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home
265 Highway 211 NW
Winder, GA 30680
7708671361
