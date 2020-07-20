Mr. Coatus Lee Morehead, Jr., age 91, of Athens, Georgia, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home in Athens, Georgia.
C.L. was born April 30, 1929, in Irwinville, Georgia to the late Coatus Lee Morehead and Lois Hogan Morehead. He was an entrepreneur, philanthropist, art collector, florist and businessman. His business interests included retail florist, wholesale florist, greenhouses, balloon wholesales and land development. He organized Flowers, Inc. in Athens, Georgia in 1959. He had worked for Van Cleaves Flowers in Athens before opening his own shops. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from the University of Georgia, where he taught briefly as well as Athens Technical College. C. L. served his country honorably in the United States Army in Korea.
C.L. was a very large contributor to UGA, where he gave more than two million dollars and was honored with the naming of the C.L. Morehead, Jr. Center for American Art at the Georgia Museum of Art. He served the GMOA as a lifetime Board member. He was a very generous contributor and supported many other charities over his lifetime. He also received the 2010 Board of Regents' Hall of Fame Award. He was heavily involved with the Botanical Gardens of Georgia.
He was a long-time friend of Lamar Dodd, the former head of GMOA, and was the largest collector of Lamar's works which he acquired over the years.
In addition to his parents, one of his brothers, Jimmy Morehead and one sister, Ruth Poole preceded him in death. A nephew, Tommy Livingston also preceded him in death.
C.L. is survived by his long-time companion and partner, Joseph Perez of the home. He is also survived by two sisters, Mary Garrett of Virginia and Ruby Dosie of Charleston, SC and a brother, Johnny C. Morehead and his spouse, Ann of Irwinville, Ga. He is also survived by Nephews, Lee Morehead and spouse Marsha of Irwinville, Georgia, and John A Orr, Jr and spouse Mary B. of Charleston, SC., nieces Beth Morehead Thornton and spouse G.M. of Irwinville, Georgia, Mary Orr Plunkett and spouse Chad M. of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Peggy Livingston Wise and spouse David of Fitzgerald, Georgia, and many god sons and god daughters whom he loved very much.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at The Paulk Funeral Home Chapel in Fitzgerald, with Elder Edward McIntyre officiating. John Greene will give the eulogy. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends and family will gather following the service at Johnny Morehead's cabin in Irwinville.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Foothills Community Foundation, P. O. Box 1228, Anderson, SC 29622 or online at www.foothillsfoundation.org
.
To sign the online registry, go to www.paulkfuneralhome.com
. Paulk Funeral Home, Fitzgerald, is in charge of arrangements.