1930 - 2019 Colleen C. Berryman, 89, of Hull, passed away on November 30 at Silverleaf Memory Care of Athens.
Born in Dahlonega, Georgia on March 22, 1930, Colleen was the daughter of the late Charlie and Nora Lee Gheeren Callaway. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Talmage Stewart and second husband J.L. Berryman; brothers Tommy Callaway and Ralph Callaway, baby sister, Betty Callaway, and infant brother Charles Callaway.
Colleen is survived by her husband, Bobby Parks of Hull; son, Danny Stewart (Rhonda) of Colbert; daughters, Wanda Strickland (Thomas) of Hull and Donna Ward (Mike) of Athens; grandchildren, Janet Fortson, Karen Edwards, Brian Ward, Jessica DiPietro, Kimberly Marsden, Matt Stewart and Adam Stewart; brothers, Ray Callaway and Bobby Callaway; sisters, Doris Lamey, Peggy Deal, and Joy Turner-Brudon; husband's daughters, Jane Loop and Sandra Broadnax; thirteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Colleen loved cooking, gardening, and most of all her family.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Compassionate Care Hospice and Silverleaf of Athens for their wonderful and loving care.
Pallbearers will be Brian Ward, Matt Stewart, Adam Stewart, Allen Fortson, Rich DiPietro, and Jared Marsden.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1PM at Lord and Stephens East Chapel with Chaplain Dennis Duck and Rev. Raymond Duncan officiating. Interment will follow at Grove Chapel Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 until 1 prior to the service at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019