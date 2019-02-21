|
Funeral Services for Columbus Johnson will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 12noon at Fairfield Baptist Church, 2141 Hwy 82., Statham, GA., his remains will lie in state at 11am until the hour of service. Burial at Oconee Memorial Park Cemetery, 2370 Hog Mountain Rd., Watkinsville, GA.. Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 21, 2019