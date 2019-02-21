Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fairfield Baptist Church
2141 Hwy 82.
Statham, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Fairfield Baptist Church
2141 Hwy 82.
Statham, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Columbus Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Columbus Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Columbus Johnson Obituary
Funeral Services for Columbus Johnson will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 12noon at Fairfield Baptist Church, 2141 Hwy 82., Statham, GA., his remains will lie in state at 11am until the hour of service. Burial at Oconee Memorial Park Cemetery, 2370 Hog Mountain Rd., Watkinsville, GA.. Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com

logo

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries