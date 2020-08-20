Consovella Foote, of Athens-Clarke County, GA passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 20th from 3-6 PM at the funeral home.
Consovella Foote is survived by three sisters; Mamie Heard, June Bass, Helen Terrell, a sister-in-law, Hazel Foote, and a host of many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com