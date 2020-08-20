1/1
Consovella Foote
1923 - 2020
Consovella Foote, of Athens-Clarke County, GA passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 20th from 3-6 PM at the funeral home.

Consovella Foote is survived by three sisters; Mamie Heard, June Bass, Helen Terrell, a sister-in-law, Hazel Foote, and a host of many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
August 19, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
berta wymbs
Friend
