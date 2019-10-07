|
1932 - 2019 Constance Hokanson , 87 passed away on October 3rd, 2019. She was the daughter of James and Shirley Favor; also preceded in death by her husband, Dean Hokanson they was married 56 years. Mrs. Hokanson was born in Olean, N.Y. She attended Green Acres Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her generosity, love of family and cooking.
She is survived by her 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. There will be a private family memorial.
In Lieu of flowers, donate to your "no kill animal shelter".
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019