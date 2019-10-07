Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Hokanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance A. Hokanson


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance A. Hokanson Obituary
1932 - 2019 Constance Hokanson , 87 passed away on October 3rd, 2019. She was the daughter of James and Shirley Favor; also preceded in death by her husband, Dean Hokanson they was married 56 years. Mrs. Hokanson was born in Olean, N.Y. She attended Green Acres Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her generosity, love of family and cooking.

She is survived by her 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. There will be a private family memorial.

In Lieu of flowers, donate to your "no kill animal shelter".

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now