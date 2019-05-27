|
Cora Inez Walls passed away Saturday May 25, 2019 of a brief illness. Survivors include 3 sisters Mary Agnes Brumley of Crawford, Ga., Evelyn Jean Willoughby of Watkinsville, Ga. and Charlotte Bronez Ramsey of Commerce, Ga. one brother Danny Paul Walls of Commerce, Ga. along with 8 nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be Wednesday from the Galilee Holiness Church with Revs. Johnny Willis, Larry Dyer and Eugene Walls officiating with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Ivie Funeral Home Tuesday evening from 6 to 9 Pm
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2019