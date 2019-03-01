|
|
Mrs. Cora Mae Brinkley, Age 91, of Siloam, GA passed Feb. 24, 2019. Homegoing services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 from New Springfield Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Martha Cochran and Diane (Robert) Swain, two sons, Freddy Brinkley and Larry (Carolyn) Brinkley; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren; one sister, Sallie Grimes; three brothers: Rev. Columbus (Sallie) Champion, Eddie (Darlene) Champion and Tommy Champion; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Watts Funeral Home, Union Point. 706-486-4557
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 1, 2019