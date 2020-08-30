Cordelia J. "Duke" Laster, age 80, of Athens, GA passed August 23, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Monday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: one son, Bryan Laster; three daughters, Felisha (Charles) Campbell, Sonya Laster and Wanda Laster; siblings, Edward (Venolia) Laster and Charlene Laster; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com