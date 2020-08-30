1/1
Cordelia J. "Duke" Laster
1940 - 2020
Cordelia J. "Duke" Laster, age 80, of Athens, GA passed August 23, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Monday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: one son, Bryan Laster; three daughters, Felisha (Charles) Campbell, Sonya Laster and Wanda Laster; siblings, Edward (Venolia) Laster and Charlene Laster; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.

Duke I will always cherish our friendship and the blessed times we shared. May you rest in peace.

My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Sarah Ann Mattox
Friend
August 27, 2020
Condolences to the Laster family from Bethel Baptist Church. Pastor: K. J. Daniel
Bridget Hunter
Acquaintance
August 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Christine Bishop
Coworker
