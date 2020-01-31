|
|
1944 - 2020 Mrs. Corine Teasley was born on June 9, 1944 in Elberton, GA to the late Jimmy McIntosh and the late Mary McIntosh. She was called home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harper Teasley; brothers, Leroy McIntosh and George McIntosh; and sister, Sally Heard.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her daughter, Mary (Darryl) Turner; grandchildren, Cora Turner and Darryl Turner, Jr.; great-grandchild, Amanda Turner; sister, Frances McCurry; best friend, Ruth Robinson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday February 1, 2020 at 2pm at Royston Grove Baptist Church. The body will be cremated following services.
Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Royston, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 31, 2020