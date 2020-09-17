1/1
Cornelius Williams
1927 - 2020
Cornelius Williams, age 92 , of Athens, GA passed September 13, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday September 18, 2020 at the graveside of Evergreen Memorial Park, 3655 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA 30606.

Public viewing and visitation with the family, Thursday 7:30-8:30 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: her five children, Apostle John (Shelia) Williams, Carrie Gordon, Frankie Mitchell, Carlton Williams and Greg (Lisa) Williams; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
