Cornelius Williams, age 92 , of Athens, GA passed September 13, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday September 18, 2020 at the graveside of Evergreen Memorial Park, 3655 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA 30606.
Public viewing and visitation with the family, Thursday 7:30-8:30 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: her five children, Apostle John (Shelia) Williams, Carrie Gordon, Frankie Mitchell, Carlton Williams and Greg (Lisa) Williams; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
