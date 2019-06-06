|
|
Corwin "Moke" Mokler, formerly of Athens, passed away peacefully on May 26 in Saco, Maine in the presence of his family. Moke was 93 years old. He was born in Forsythe, Illinois. After high school he enlisted in the Navy and fought bravely in World War II on a destroyer escort in the Pacific. After the war, he transitioned to the Naval Reserves and retired as a lieutenant in 1988. He attended Colorado College where he met his wife Margaret (Peg) Costello. They were married in 1950 and enjoyed a joyful marriage for 64 years. He attended the University of Illinois and earned his doctorate in physiology. He went on to teach at the University of Florida and then the University of Georgia. He earned many awards for his teaching in the UGA College of Pharmacy. He retired from UGA as Associate Professor Emeritus in 1988. In retirement, he and Peg enjoyed many years of traveling the world and visiting friends and family. He also enjoyed photography and collecting stamps. His wife died in 2014 and he missed her every day. He has donated his body for use by medical students at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, where his son has taught for thirty years. He is survived by his sons Gregory and his wife Deann, David and his wife Melani Pene, his grandchildren Chris, Alexis, Jeremy, Sean, Matt and Zach, and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 6, 2019