Curtis Lee Hammond
1931 - 2020
Curtis Lee Hammond, 89, of Comer passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born on March 22, 1931, he was the son of the late Rev. Obie C. Hammond and Rosa Nell Hammond.

He was the senior pastor of the First Apostolic Church of Whitehall, a loving husband and devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn W. Self Hammond; 2 sisters; 5 brothers.

Survivors include his children, Wayne (Glinda) Hammond of Colbert, Kathy (Stewart) Beatenbough of Royston, Faith (Tim) Boswell of Colbert, Melody Brightwell of Watkinsville, Joy Nelms of Bogart, Dawn (Rob) DeVirgilio of Statham, Bethany (Kent) Halcomb of Bishop, April Hammond of St James City, FL; Brothers, Rev Douglas Hammond, Howard Hammond; Sisters, Irene O'Dillon, Ruth Wilson, and Sandra Pruitt; 16 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and many great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm in our Oconee Chapel at 2370 Hwy 53 Watkinsville, GA 30677. The family will receive friends the evening prior from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Interment will follow at Oconee Memorial Park.

Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Oconee Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
I love you daddy
Bethany Holcomb
Daughter
December 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 4, 2020
